Pride month can be a permanent state of mind — or a book on your reading list. From tender and heartbreaking to transgressive and perverted, Language Arts’ curation of queer novels, essays, memoirs, and more has you covered.

Superstars by Ann Scott, translated by Jonathan Woolen - Astra House, April 7

Sex, drugs, and the underground Parisian techno scene. A must-read if you want messy lesbians reckoning with careers, affairs, and more.

The Wonderful World That Almost Was: A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek by Andrew Durbin - FSG, April 14

A deep dive chronicling the captivating, decades-long friendship and relationship between seminal artists — and men who defined the art world as we know it — Peter Hijra and Paul Thek.

American Spirits by Anna Dorn - Simon & Schuster, April 14

Consider American Spirits as required reading for card-carrying Lana Del Rey fans. The novel follows critically-acclaimed singer Blue Velour as she falls into a turbulent, menacing throuple dynamic with her longtime producer and her superfan-turned-assistant, exploring the dark side of face with just the right about of bitchiness.





Waiting On A Friend by Natalie Adler - Hogarth, May 26

A young dyke-about-town has the otherworldly ability to see beyond the veil — and she’s been extra busy as her community is devastated by the AIDS epidemic. A debut novel that’s as heart-wrenching as it is hopeful.

Sex, Clubs, Dissent: Visualising Queer Nightlife , edited by Amelia Abraham - Mack Books, May 2026

A mix of photographs, conversations, and essays celebrating queer nightlife from those who lived, laughed, loved, fucked, fought, and loved again on the dancefloor.

The Very Heart of It: New York Diaries, 1983-1994 by Thomas Mallon - Vintage, June 2

The thrill of reading someone else’s diary that doubles as a first-hand, historic account of New York’s harrowing AIDS epidemic. Thomas Mallon was a fixture in the city’s literary scene in the ‘80s and ‘90s — and with The Very Heart of It, he’s back in the mix for a new generation of readers, writers, partiers, and lovers.

Girl’s Girl by Sonia Feldman - The Dial Press, June 2

One unexpected kiss destabilizes everything sacred between a tight trio of girlfriends — and the reverberations are felt and held close to the heart well into adulthood.

There’s Only One Sin in Hollywood by Rasheed Newsom - June 2

Xavier C. Barlow is a charismatic, seductive Black actor in ‘50s Los Angeles who yearns for one thing: to live as an openly gay man. The film studio behind his success has other plans. Years after he dies at the apotheosis of his fame, the studio’s “backlot fixer” who worked to keep the studio’s stars deep in the closet is ready to talk about the actor’s untimely death. A slow-burn novel worth savoring like an icy martini over salacious gossip.

Lovers XXX by Allie Rowbottom - Soho Press, June 2

The hazy line between friendship and something more, the seedy allure of the ‘80s Los Angeles adult film world, propulsive and enchanting prose — Allie Rowbottom’s Lovers XXX is a confirmed standout of 2026’s book releases.

Waist Deep by Linea Maja Ernst - Summit, June 9

The Scandinavian bestseller follows five friends during a weeklong trip at a Danish lake house in a contained, intoxicating story interrogating what happens when the youthful desires we thought we buried away resurface once again.

All This Want (And I Can’t Get None) by T Clark - One World, June 23

A short story collecting as piercing and true as its title. T Clark gets to the heart of queer, black girlhood with the pulsing tension between power and tenderness.

Sourland by Ariel Delgado Dixon - Random House, June 23

A weed farm, a power struggle between the ex-lovers of its missing proprietor, and a moody sensuality in the California woods — Sourland is a new type of crime novel that sticks to you like dirt under fingernails.



Perverts by Mac Crane - The Dial Press, July 7

The pervert’s gaze is alive and well and exalted in Mac Crane’s short story collection. Nasty (celebratory) and addicting like all the best transgressions in this world.

Hot Girls With Balls by Benedict Nguyễn - Catapult, paperback out July 14

Benedict Nguyễn’s hot girls in question are trans Asian-American indoor volleyball players — and they’re heading into the men’s pro indoor volleyball league, controversies be damned.

Unsayable by Michael Cunningham - Random House, July 21

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Michael Cunningham cracks open the indescribable and unsayable nature of the human condition through his delicate and deeply alive memories in this sparkling memoir.

The Living Realm by Jordan Tannahill - FSG, September 8

What was meant to be another casual night cruising grips a man when he encounters a sexy stranger who looks identical to a past lover who died decades before. What comes next is a hallucinatory journey confronting his past selves, his sanity, and time itself.



B-Dragon Suite by Stine An - Nightboat, September 22



K-pop, diasporic identity, experimental language, and more form the foundation of this poetry collection that refuses to be flatten and packaged for easy consumption.

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