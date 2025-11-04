ULTRANATURAL mood board by Candi Wuehle

Three years ago, Candice Wuehle blew our minds with MONARCH, a rabbit hole of a novel about child beauty pageants and the nefarious deep state underworld. (You can read Sophia’s interview with her here.)

Now, Wuehle is back with an incandescent new novel, Ultranatural, out from University of Iowa Press in March 2026. Following Lacey Dove Bart, a child performer raised on the edge of Appalachia who rises into superstardom under the cold fluorescence of mass culture, Ultranatural is a twisted coming-of-age story about a girlhood robbed by ambition and a body hijaked by malignant managers, diet pills, and choreography. It’s part pop elegy, part horror story, part radical reimagining of female celebrity—and we couldn’t be more excited.

Language Arts is proud to reveal Ultranatural’s cover—which features the same exact font as Britney Spears’ Oops! I did it again EP. (For the record, Wuehle’s favorite Britney era is 2001-2003 Full Pop Star matching denim VMA looks snake at the VMAs Madonna collab era/ “Work Bitch”/ Blackout.)

You can pre-order the novel from the University of Iowa, Edelweiss, or Amazon.

Candice Wuehle is the author of MONARCH (Soft Skull, 2022), named a Best Book of the Year by NPR, SPIN!, Lambda Literary, Crime Reads, and Nylon. She has also published three poetry collections, including Death Industrial Complex (Action Books, 2020), a finalist for The Believer Book Award. Her forthcoming nonfiction, Taylor Swift’s Not-So-Tortured Poets Department, will also appear with the University of Iowa Press.