Some of our favorite authors Ben Fama and Kimberly King Parsons have praised this riveting and truly original debut novel, which was recently published by SARKA, one of the sharpest, most corporeal presses out there. Over 24 hours, The Living god tells the story of the young lover of an aging prophetess and the father of a toddler messiah, as they struggle together in exile after a catastrophe in their Montana religious community.

Language Arts is thrilled to publish an excerpt from the debut novel written by Sam Heaps, a writer based in Philadelphia who was raised Mormon in North Idaho.

11 a.m.

The woman to my right at the bar seems much shorter than even five feet, with paper-thin skin and teeth black from tobacco and meth. I am conscious of the enormity of my body and flesh in proximity to her. She wears small scars over her cheeks and neck that remind me of Jesse, and her wrists are as thin as three of my fingers. Her eyes are a watery blue, almost transparent. They reflect light from the town outside.

The bartender has finished unstacking chairs and shifting objects and is now removing plastic wrap from bottle tops. Chopping lemons and limes. I can see all three of us reflected in the mirror. The bartender is beautiful, although she is also no longer young, with a full chest, exposed so you can see the soft wrinkles in the center of the cleavage. Wing-tipped eyeliner. We might all be the same age, but life shows on us so differently we could also be three different generations.

I can feel the bartender watching me and the woman to my right with the peripheral vision of seemingly many eyes, not just two. The sensation reminds me of Elaina, and also my father who would wear sunglasses on the back of his head while taking drunken afternoon naps. The bartender is talking to a man in the kitchen while we remain under observation. The bartender and the man commune in half sentences as he moves out or she moves in. She is angry at him, but in a way that feels to me like desire. I feel I am very good at knowing these things now, it is a gift given through a history of errors.

I am less confident in my assessment of the woman to my right, but maybe that is because she seems more like me than the maybe lovers do with their shoulders pulled back and their confident frustrated tension. The woman to the right might collapse into herself at any moment. I too allow myself to feel the oppressive heaviness of living, pretending I am as beautiful as a diminished star awaiting a final delightful compression, then a sweet warm forever density. A black calm mass.

Since Elaina introduced me to the spirits, bars have become one of the only quiet places for me, where I don’t have to hear a teenager in his mother’s lipstick as he lights and blows out a match. Or the cries of a man begging a kitten to take milk; it’s all of her he has left. Another narrating for me as he waits for his erection to form. Just, waits. Whether they are mute here because the spirits are sedated or because I am sedated or because all our soul’s sufferings are stacked too deeply to distinguish one from another, I do not care to know.

It seems for a moment there is in all the world only me, the woman to my right, the bartender, and the man in the kitchen who she might desire. A lingering memory of this morning. But I push it aside.

I ask the bartender for a pint glass of the house white, a shot of well whiskey, and a water. While I wait, the woman two seats down looks at me. “Are you alright?” she asks.

I think about this. I smile a little and reply, Are you?

The woman laughs and sips her clear liquid through a black plastic straw, which hangs along her face like a worm. Like a leech.

The woman tells me she’s not usually here at this time of the day. As she says this, the bartender calls her by her first name, which I do not catch, tells her to slow down.

The woman rolls her eyes.

I start to say I’m not judging either way, but the woman has already continued speaking.

The woman says, “My boyfriend has a custody hearing today. So, I don’t really know how I’m going to get home now. He drove me out here this morning for an interview for some services or something. But. I just want to stop worrying so much, all they’re going to do is give me more to worry about. You know?”

I bite my lower lip to stop myself from asking more, from inserting a path to salvation that doesn’t involve a corrupt government or liberal elites or handouts from bootlickers. I nod. Drink half my pint.

The woman keeps going, “I know he’ll come or he won’t and it’ll all keep going on. There’s no reason to worry either way. But.”

I nod again. I’m familiar with the agony of the wait, the relinquishment and the punishment, the dread of the confinement at the end of the wait, or, the freedom granted by loss.

Elaina whispers, Judas.

The woman appreciates my nod and nods herself, a fun house mirror.

The woman says, “Usually I’d just walk you know but I hurt my ankle on the assembly line last week. Meat packing. That’s why I was in town to begin with anyways.”

The woman pulls out her leg so I can see, and yes it is in a dirty blue plastic boot. The thin limb inside is swelling against the casing of a tightly bound Ace bandage. It pulses like a blood sausage. And thinking this I feel hungry, then sick again. I have an image of this woman behind animal carcasses on the assembly line. I imagine her thin arms deep inside the chest of a cow

seven times her size, pulling intestines and organs and scooping. Bloody. I’m sure this can’t be how it works. I see the woman multiplied and every person I imagine in the plant is weeping behind their lost animal. And also, I think of my own bloody body, the thin layer that constricts and the mass I found this morning. I swallow some more vomit. Chase it with the whiskey.

The bartender finally returns to me after lingering with the man for too long, but I can see her worry as I ask for more. Like I might become a problem. Both, I say, please. The woman to my right is still sipping on her vodka over ice; she tells me more about the accident, which had involved not just her but four other workers and a fair amount of product. I imagine the woman trapped under the body of the cow, the intestines spilled out around her, the head of the animal sweet in death. Smiling. The eyes torn out. And the decrepit woman’s gummy open mouth screaming as her tibia breaks beneath the weight of the corpse, those coming to her aid slipping in the blood.

While I drink the second pint of white wine like water, turning away from the woman to my right who is frightening me, she says, “I’m two weeks late.” She says it like a confession. “I’m usually like clockwork, I have been since I was fifteen.” Considering the custody hearings, a baby wasn’t something her boyfriend was going to let her do and his ex-wife would have a fit and—she stops. The woman says, “But, I can’t kill it?” It is a question.

This is not what I came here for. I say only, I don’t know it’s up to you. But something about me today says it wrong.

The woman eyes me, up, and down, “You have a look to you. You’re not from around here.” I say I’m from New Jersey. The woman is not sure what to make of this, but finally decides to trust me. She whispers, “You know, I can’t say this to anyone, but, I don’t even believe in heaven. I don’t even think I believe in anything.” I think that this woman should believe in something, because I think this woman has always been and will always be in hell. I think her child, if she has it, will be born into hell and will live her whole life trying to crawl out, vying against every other child simultaneously trying to save themselves from our burning earth, like crabs in a bucket.

I say nothing.

The woman takes a long sip of her vodka and we sit together for some time drinking everything we have left. She is talking to herself now, a little hysterical, “But, I don’t want Jesus to see me killing a baby like that too. I don’t want to see myself murder anything either.” And also, “Haven’t I seen myself through enough? Shouldn’t it stop sometimes?” She is right. Atrocity is abundant and relentless and no justice is coming. I wonder what is should.

It seems to me as if the woman’s unborn child is sitting at the bar with us, a few invisible cells that discontinue their journey on the countertop. Elaina’s Apollo must be watching me these few midwinter hours in which he has power, a trickster god playing cruel jokes on her behalf. But this afternoon I am just looking to worship what I love and beg it for a little peace. I do not want to receive prophecy, and ignore the vision.

To the woman I say, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with not wanting to do it. I don’t say that I do think there’s something that feels wrong with wanting to do it sometimes. It would make Elaina so angry. To admit there is some confusion to existence, that I can both wish to have never been born and think it a sin to deny someone a life. Even a life in hell. Wanting to understand things beyond us does not mean we should project our heart onto others, is what I want to say.

There is more than one way to be virtuous. Then Elaina would ask me if I would deny the mother life, and I would say no. Then Elaina would ask how a society might be built without laws in the interest primarily of its citizens, and I would say I don’t know. I would say maybe I don’t want a society. Maybe I don’t want you telling me what to do anymore. And Elaina would laugh at me, But you are too stupid to know what to do for yourself.

I ask the woman if she will keep the baby, and if she will raise the baby. Even if her boyfriend doesn’t want it. I am trying not to think of Elaina anymore, the ice bucket anymore. I tell myself I am just thinking of this woman, sipping her vodka and picking her lips.

The woman says, “I couldn’t. I need him.”

The woman says, “Someone else will take care of her. I know so many folks who want babies.”

I think of Immanuel.

I think of being small in a white blanket.