Before we present this week’s sexy reading list, we want to share a Language-Arts approved event: Nightboat Books, one of our favorite indie publishers, is hosting a Gala Afterparty at Sugar Hill Supper Club next week, hosted by Kay Gabriel, Kyle Carrero Lopez, Whitney Mallett, and The Illustrious Pearwith, with drinks by Singers and music by Loka and DJPT. Truly a stacked lineup and a sexy way to support queer, speculative, experimental, and archival literature. You can get your tickets here.

Carly Pifer is the creator behind Aurore Erotica, a space for real sex stories. A writer with a history of exploring "taboo" topics like sex and sobriety, abortion, and of course literary erotica, Carly has also helmed digital content and creative for several more vanilla interests, including Perrier, Burrow, and Blake Lively. Her work is published in Refinery29, Brooklyn Magazine, VICE and Vogue, and hosts the monthly writing group "The Slutty Writer's Society."

Below, Carly’s recommendations for novels with great sex scenes.

I often get asked to define smut—what’s the difference between smut and a story studded with sex scenes? In my opinion, it’s often just a choice in branding. Some of the great canon authors wrote endless smut and called it literature (Chaucer, Updike, Philip Roth) while I publish exquisite prose full of sex and call it what it is.

When I’m not elbows deep in smutty stories I should probably veer toward non-fiction, biographies, and self help for my leisure reading, but my taste for literary erotica runs deep, and my favorite genre remains novels and memoirs with great sex scenes.

If the last century of sales and the recent mainstream interest in this sector tell us anything, it’s that more writers should be toeing the line of literary erotica. Oh, and also: women are horny!

Not ready to shamelessly read full on erotica but appreciate good writing and even better sex? My recommendations are below:

Animal by Lisa Taddeo

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo? Depressing but mildly sexy in a depressing way. Animal by Lisa Taddeo? Manic depressy and very sexy! At least I thought so. Caught reading it in a coffee shop one day, a woman approached me and said, “Do you like that book? I couldn’t finish it.” I think she was…judging me? Sure it’s a bit deranged, but then, so am I.

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Americanah is about so much more than sex but I ate this book up like some girls do a romance novel, reading deep into the night. Americanah is young love, immigration and all its complications and isolation, the unique brands of racism particular to the U.S. vs the U.K., sex, yearning, and the long journey back home.

The Lover by Marguerite Duras

The Lover is the most ancient text on this list (published in 1984) and the sex reflects that—it’s comparatively restrained, allusive, but still cutting. It’s written from the self-possessed distance of an old woman looking back on her youth: The semi-autobiographical novel remembers Duras’ childhood in French-occupied Vietnam and an affair with a much older, wealthy man, who becomes both her benefactor and her lover.

P.S. The 1992 film adaptation by Jean Jacques Annaud is also gorgeous. And the fact that Duras is quoted saying, “The Lover is a load of shit…it’s an airport novel. I wrote it when I was drunk,” only makes me love it more.

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

The descriptions of food and sex in this book are visceral. Sometimes gross. I felt seen. Milk Fed is RIPE and queer and funny. I read it while in Los Angeles which I recommend, it’s a uniquely L.A. book. I would really like to be friends with Melissa Broder.

Women by Chloe Caldwell

This is my kind of beach read. Novella length, dramatic AF, sexy and sad—Chloe Caldwell details her battle wounds in the most relatable way. I was so obsessed with this story of the exquisite complications of women loving women that I commissioned a piece of erotica from Chloe for Aurore, which you can read here if you’re ready to graduate to full on smut!