Catherine Lacey calls Rebecca Novack’s scintillating debut “Gone Girl for the Luigi Mangione era.” Need we say more?

The novel follows a sex worker tapped by government operatives to assassinate a politician. There’s just one problem: After she does the deed, she realizes they picked her because she’s disposable—and she’s the only one who can save her life.

Yes, Murder Bimbo is plot-driven. Yes, that still means it’s good. Novack wrote a refreshingly honest Substack post, “It was embarrassing to write a plot-driven novel,” something we grapple with a lot as writers interested in not just writing books but selling them.

“I reread books where big things happen to remind myself that the prose disappears or shines as prose but very rarely makes me go ‘wow this writer is a loser,’” she writes.

We’re here to confirm Novack is not a loser; that her book just has both a plot and literary merit. What a concept! Below, she recommends five books that also fit in your tiniest bag. (But if you need something small enough to fit in a Luar, you can find Language Arts’ recs here.)

A few other things we’re reading into this week…