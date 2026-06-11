We <3 New York, especially today. In honor of the Knicks, this week’s post is celebrating one of the best things about the city: Our incredible library, which is a beacon of abundance, not only for books, but for community.



Edwin Maxwell became Brooklyn Public Library’s Chief Librarian in October 2025, but has spent nearly 20 years at the library in various roles. He began his career as a youth services librarian, and he’s passionate about making the library a place where young people can connect and grow. Today, he shares his list of the books he loves to recommend.



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By Edwin Maxwell



People often ask me what it’s like to be a librarian and how much of my true self I actually bring into the work. The truth is, all of it. I’m a Brooklyn librarian, and now as Chief Librarian at Brooklyn Public Library, I think a lot about how reading shows up in people’s everyday lives. I strongly believe that reading is for everyone, in all of its forms, and we can’t get caught up in deciding what is important reading and what is not. It all is.

For me, reading has always been personal. I get just as excited about how a book finds me as I do about the book itself — who gave it to me, where I was in life when it hit. There’s something powerful about the fact that people put a piece of themselves into what they write.

These books connect to moments, people, and ideas that have shaped how I move through the world and how I show up as a librarian. This list is a small piece of that.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho - HarperOne, 2014



I know The Alchemist gets recommended all the time, but I don’t care. I love it. It’s on my Chief Librarian’s list for a reason. I’ve always seen it as a parable. I grew up Christian, and while I’d say I’m more spiritual now, this still hits that space for me. That idea that the universe will conspire for you—it stuck. It feels true to how life works. There’s a flow to it, even when you don’t know where you’re going, and you still must be willing to follow it.

Looking for Alaska by John Green - Penguin Books, 2006



I met John Green before he became who people know him as now. I was a librarian trainee, still in library school, and he was promoting his first book, speaking to a small, intimate group of librarians at Brooklyn Public Library. At first, we seemed like we came from completely different worlds, but the more he talked, the more we realized how much we had in common. That stuck with me and made me want to read this book. And when I did, it was everything I’d want a book to be if I could write one myself. I’m drawn to stories that don’t end neatly. I’m not chasing happy endings—I’m drawn to real ones. Life throws curveballs, and this book doesn’t shy away from that, but it still finds beauty in it. That connection—between who he is and what he wrote—is what’s always made this one stay with me.

On Fire by John O’Leary - Gallery Books, 2016



Some of the best ideas I’ve had in this work came from someone handing me the right book at the right time. My predecessor as Chief Librarian did that often. We were opening the environmental justice library in Greenpoint and struggling to define what that work should look like. We hit a wall, and he handed me On Fire. I read it and immediately thought, I know exactly what we need to do. It gave language to something we couldn’t quite name, and that’s always stayed with me.

Music Is History by Questlove and Ben Greenman - Harry N. Abrams, 2022

There are some books that just get the time you grew up in. This is one of them. I’ve always been a fan of Questlove and what he’s done with The Roots, but what really got me here is the structure. It tells the story of a time that helped shape me, but through music. That lens just works. It’s familiar, but it makes you see things differently.

Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Davis - Haymarket Books, 2022



There are very few people I’m in awe of, and Angela Davis is one of them. She’s a lot of what we should all aspire to be- scholar, activist, and grounded. What stays with me is that idea that you can look back and see how far we’ve come, but also how much further we have to go. I’ve always been drawn to biographies. I want to understand the person as much as the work and this one does that. She also recently visited us, which was a good excuse to pick it up again.

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei - Top Shelf Productions, 2019

Graphic novels are reading-full stop. I think people still underestimate that, and this book proves why they shouldn’t. I had the chance to introduce George Takei at our Central Library during Banned Books Week, a few days after I became Chief Librarian. I’ve been a fan for a long time. What stood out to me is how it tells such a heavy story through the eyes of a child. There’s innocence there, but also real weight. And even through all of that, there’s a sense of optimism that stays with you.