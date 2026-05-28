Every poet is salted with fire. A poet is a mirror, a transcriber” - Susan Howe

While reading Sadly Glass, I took pictures of 27 poems. I found myself wanting to take pictures of so many poems I found it absurd. I wanted to imprint each poem into my mind and think about each of them for a long, long time. I used a frankincense scented bookmark from the Aftel Archive to keep my place. Before returning to my reading, I would scratch the bookmark and briefly escape to an “olfactory dimension,” only now realizing that I built a little world around this collection while I read it.

iPhone photos of poems I have on my phone from Sadly Glass:

dissolving

pervert weird

behind every great man is a pedo island

Beta constrictor

?withdrew

Everything looks like a nail [End instinct]

Tonight we go missing

snowy silhouette

Only World I believe

X K

EXIT

Losing my mind and forking it over

Stick

Balancing the books

False start

Sandcastle

My moody girlfriend and her den of lions

Made the whole world blind

History repeats Your Name

My own great equalizer

Water

Heaven on Earth / Raising Hell (0 K)

The clones are a mirror So we can see each other

Coward in Love

What was asked of me / inert (kindly provided by the author)

equally exciting

it can be humiliating

For a poet that still uses Tumblr, I was not surprised to see a new collection from Rogers in print. On March 4, 2023, I reblogged a poem Rogers posted on Cunny4, “My favorite window” and was delighted to see it in the book, among others that I love, like “Losing my mind and forking it over.”

Order Sadly Glass from Cycle Press

When I first started reading Rogers’ blog in the early aughts, her poems seemed to be uniquely divined from her own voice, giving them both an intensity and artistry that stands out among poets of our time. Not only did the poetry speak its own language, but it did so with the utmost accessibility: Anyone, at any time, could surf to Cunny4 and read Rogers’ poems. We could try to keep up with her, and follow along as the poems were published online over the years. Manifesting them in print suggests that these poems cover an era of her written artistic practice, composing a complete set, much like My Apologies Accepted (Civil Coping Mechanisms, 2014) and the exquisite Cunny Volume 1, printed in 2014 by Small Batch Books.

“How did I feel while reading this collection? Why did I capture 27 poems with my iPhone? What was speaking to me in these words?”

As someone working with descriptions for books, music, film, and anything else that might circulate in a library, I found myself mulling over the same two questions while reading Sadly Glass: What is this book about? What is its meaning? To find relief, I escaped semantics and searched for knowledge within the body. How did I feel while reading this collection? Why did I capture 27 poems with my iPhone? What was speaking to me in these words? I rubbed the bookmark and closed my eyes, taking in the frankincense.

Suddenly, it dawned on me that reading Rogers poems made me feel the same as when I read Emily Dickinson. I picked up two books from my personal library: My Emily Dickinson by Susan Howe and The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson (Series First Through Third). I flipped through the pages and started reflecting, looking to answer the question: Why does Bunny Rogers remind me of Emily Dickinson?

Susan Howe’s creative scholarship, in both archives and poetry, changed the way I inhabit the world as a person who sees the relationship between scholarship and art, swimming between spheres, with language serving as a channel connecting two seemingly unrelated nodes. In My Emily Dickinson, Howe writes about early criticism of Dickinson, her self-imposed exile, and how gender can be expressed through language. Early in the book, Howe quotes from one of Dickinson’s letters, where she highlights Dickinson’s subtle perspective on poetry, quoting “Nature is a Haunted House but Art– a House that tries to be haunted.” Indeed, I have always felt a haunting quality to Roger’s art regardless of form. I will never forget her brilliant and challenging performance at the Lower East Side high school Essex Street Academy in 2019, Sanctuary. Later that year, in conversation with Zoma Crum-Tesfa for Interview, Rogers discusses taking a year off to be a hermit and attune to her physical wellness and spiritual health.

In Sadly Glass, I felt a transition in voice and tone from a more brooding, haunting quality to poems that increase in light over the course of the collection. I can imagine Rogers writing poems at a desk like her character Joan, described as a “mask or placeholder for the artist, allowing Rogers to remove herself from the image and displace autobiography into a mediated form.” Despite replacing herself with the image of Joan, whether in the visual or poetic form, the reader can project onto this image, evoking the darker dynamics of fandom that often relieve alienation and a lack of IRL community — themes that Rogers explores in her art repeatedly.

Themes of alienation, found in both Dickinson’s and Rogers’ poems, speak to what Howe calls a “gender difference that does affect our use of language, and we constantly confront issues of difference, distance, and absence, when we write.” Do you agree? I’m not sure, but confronting distance as experienced through gendered realities, and between the observer and the artist, would free up space to say I don’t see it this way. Instead of a punishing isolation, one could be “simply not available at this point in time” (“Stop the musical”). Rogers and Dickinson share a poetry of precision, intellectualism, and efficiency that is uniquely and delightfully their own. Howe calls it “a mystic separation between poetic vision and ordinary living.” If isolation is a distinct social crisis of our distorted digital age, is poetry not an antidote for superficial connection, and a means to process that which cannot be explained logically?

To me, this poem offers such a portal:

The clones are a mirror So we can see each other



There is a light

And there are signs

That love exists for people

In our line of work

And maybe a state change

Would clear the air

And I could blow a cloud of hope

To you, Specifically

On the page, Dickinson and Rogers write poems of only a few lines that contain such powerful imagery, often pulling from everyday symbols or symbols based in nature, that consider our existence and relationships between people and what those people mean to us. They consider deep philosophical questions in generally tiny poems: love, nature, time, and being. There is a gentle quality in even the most obtuse lines that chip away at resignation, trading it for strength and what can be held.

Heaven on Earth / Raising Hell (0 K) Fluttering glyphs drop like poisoned birds

And rise like dead fish

The reflection is still

Legible

And what do I read here?

I don’t want to die. And I won’t.

Across

A tessellation of wings

I Draw the sword

Because I can Hold it

For the New York City release for Sadly Glass at Surrender Dorothy, Rogers performed dressed as Claudia Schiffer in Versace’s beloved fall/winter 1994-95 ad campaign. It made me smile and feel a sense of joy to see her performing in a shop like Surrender Dorothy. Named after the skywriting in the Wizard of Oz (1939), Surrender Dorothy seems expert in thoughtful worldbuilding much like Rogers herself. As someone who chooses to make her work in private but still needs to share it on social media from time to time, it seems especially clever to wholly lean into an ad campaign from the mid-1990s, a time before cell phones fit in your pocket and then didn’t fit in your pocket again. In “Mania,” the opening lines read: “I dreamed I was a dreamgirl / running up and down / running up and down / I dreamed I kept composure / I dreamed I held my own.” Dressing as Schiffer at the height of her career would help me “welcome the air on my teeth.” Or maybe it’s just fun to dress up.

“There is a gentle quality in even the most obtuse lines that chip away at resignation, trading it for strength and what can be held.”

Earlier this year, my friend Arjun texted me a video of Bunny reading in the red room at KGB Bar in the East Village. She read “Ushering” in the clip, the first poem in Sadly Glass. I texted Arjun back, “Her introspection and melancholy is never greedy; it always gives.” Then I asked him if he wore his orange flower, the one he bought from Bunny on Etsy. There are countless photos dating back to 2016 of Arjun wearing a purple collared shirt with a bright orange flower pinned to the chest.

He noticed a drawing in the front of the book, a creature with the body of a lion and the head of a Victorian woman inspecting her own tail. I thought the tail was a flame or a floating vulva, reminiscent of the tethered organs in Frida Kahlo’s paintings. Like the cartoon “My Wife and My Mother-in-Law”, which psychoanalyst Edwin Boring used to introduce a paper titled “A new ambiguous figure”, perhaps what we see is somehow a projection of our own internal worlds. Arjun didn’t wear the flower. He texted back “The goat.”

“Did you get a copy of the book?” I asked. “Need.”