It’s back to school season, which means we’re dusting sand off our paperbacks, buying new knee-socks and most importantly—figuring out what is on our back to school reading list we’ll read next. So when an email from the publicity geniuses at Catapult, Counterpoint, and Soft Skull hit our inboxes with a fun little personality quiz, we were truly tickled— so much so that we asked to republish it to share with our Language Arts readers.

Whether you’re looking for a a campus novel, a feminist thriller, a speculative romance, or something in between, they have just the book for you.

Where are you on a fall afternoon?

At a Lower East Side bar, waiting for the next music act to come on Wandering the desert At an environmental protest Trying to get out of a meeting to go to the gym Drinking free wine at an art gallery opening Deep in a REM cycle Exploring city streets

What is your favorite fall treat?

Heroin Gatorade & espresso A cigarette Protein shake Dirty martini (gin, not vodka) Sleepytime tea Warm spiced milk

What are you listening to as you go on autumnal walks?

The Mamas & the Papas Taylor Swift’s Folklore Woody Guthrie Podcasts Lana Del Rey Miki Matsubara Billie Holiday

Who is your literary icon?

Jennifer Egan Ann Patchett Richard Powers Thomas Bernhard Renata Adler Banana Yoshimoto Cristina Rivera Garza

Mostly 1s: Mercy by Joan Silber

Set in the East Village in the 1970s, Joan Silber’s expansive novel is about the life-shattering impact of one fateful night between two best friends at the edge of death after experimenting with heroin.

Mostly 2s: Sacrament by Susan Straight

This novel follows a group of San Bernadino ICU nurses at the height of the Covid surge. In order to keep their families safe, they set up a makeshift RV camp close to the hospital, where they share food, cigarettes, desperation, and fortitude.

Mostly 3s: Marce Catlett: The Force of a Story by Wendell Berry

The newest novel of the Port William series follows Marce Catlett, grandfather of beloved protagonist Andy Catlett, following this powerful, epic family saga as they settle their land and try to sell their hard-won tobacco crop amidst a tough economic year.

Mostly 4s: Muscle Man by Jordan Castro

We love Jordan Castro and honestly can’t wait to devour his campus novel about a man! Following an English professor over the course of a single day, this darkly funny novel is about contemporary masculinity, higher education, and matters of the body and spirit.

Mostly 5s: Flat Earth by Anika Jade Levy

Anika is one of our favorite writers and we can’t recommend her brilliant debut enough. Following grad student Avery and her wealth BFF Francis, Flat Earth is a sharp, very now novel about being young and hungry (physically, spiritually, etc.) in downtown New York City.

Mostly 6s: The Third Love by Hiromi Kawakami

Hiromi Kawakami’s exquisite time-bending novel moves its protagonist between Japan’s past and present—as she explores her own dreams to experience life as a high-ranking courtesan in the seventeenth century, a serving lady to a princess in the Middle Ages, and finally, to the 21st century as a wife, mother, and lover.

Mostly 7s: Mothers by Brenda Lozano

From celebrated Latin American writer Brenda Lozano comes a thrilling feminist novel about two women in 1940s Mexico whose lives are forever intertwined when one of their daughters is kidnapped.