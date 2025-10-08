Rural is synonymous with space: unknown, untamed, trance-inducing, scary.

Rural zones offer a different kind of intimacy than cities. We have to rely on our neighbors, even if faraway, in strange new ways. We are more at the mercy of the elements, critters, light and darkness. Aware, always, of the distance between us and the nearest big town or large city.

A couple of years ago, I moved to the country, not far from where I grew up. Only two hours from New York but also worlds away. I don’t think I could have written my first novel, Vivienne, or my second, which I’m editing as I write this, without certain immersions into the specific freakiness of going rural (cooler than going viral). I’ve made a list of books which have weird, transportive, disquieting, and ecstatic visions of so-called country life.

To go rural is to touch the more disturbing, occluded parts of landscape and mind. Edges of self, etcetera. Bucking trends, escaping, hiding, becoming intoxicated or utterly stir crazy or coming down with a serious case of island fever. Trudging back to some spinning arena before the beginning of words and world.

To cut ourselves off—and go here.

The Country Life by Rachel Cusk

Stella abruptly leaves her life (and husband) in London and moves to the English countryside to take a job as a caretaker for a disabled young man. The job requires a familiarity with “the country life” which Stella does not have. We see the countryside through her eyes: foreign, funny, absurd, and Alice-in-Wonderland-like.

Back to the Woods by Cynthia Cruz

Woods as memory. Woods as childhood. Woods as warm dreams. Woods as gas stations, muck, milkweed, and orange sun. Woods as Appalachian field recordings and small sounds and incessant singing. Cruz’s book of poems teems with far off fields, truck stops, vertigo, mountains, and the creepy-comforting silence of the country.

The Rainbow by D.H. Lawrence

This book was banned for obscenity back in the day. It features three generations of rural life, revolving around Marsh Farm as industrialization seeps in. Its glimmering, almost psychedelic energy will stay with you for ages, long after the words fade.

Visions and Ecstasies by H.D.

In 1918, the poet H.D. (Hilda Doolittle) fled the noise for the remote, vision-inducing Scilly Isles. These essays are dense and strange, touching on everything from Leonardo da Vinci to theories of the mind of the artist, wilderness poets, life and death. A slim yet dense trip with one of the trippiest poets and thinkers, who also happens to hail from my hometown in Pennsylvania.

A Simple Heart by Gustave Flaubert

Flaubert famously lived a quiet life and advised us to do the same: “Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.” Félicité, protagonist of A Simple Heart, lives a simple, quiet life in 19th century rural-ish France which reaches a visionary height that rocked me. Features an unforgettable parrot, real emotion, and the holy spirit. Amen.