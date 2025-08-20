My Brilliant Friend (2018) dir. Saverio Costanzo

When the Tea app launched a few weeks ago, the curiosity to see what the hell was going on there almost got the best of me. The app aims to create a dating dossier under the guise of helping women navigate the choppy waters of dating evil men. There are crimes that can get a man sent to the gallows (cheating), crimes that can get him a life sentence on Likers Island (liking every thirst trap possible, even from girls he doesn’t follow), and crimes that even innocent women can sometimes commit (being a little bad at texting).

The app requires a selfie to prove that you’re a woman in order to access the alleged troves of information, but luckily I’m not a fucking idiot and didn’t proceed any further. (The app was immediately hacked, obviously.) I’ll never know which men are getting denied parole by the Tea community at large, but I think I’ll live. I wouldn’t write up any real man I know, no matter how deserving they are, because I don’t want to actively contribute to our police state reality. But there is a fictional man that I know would be lighting up the app thanks to his philandering ways: Nino Sarratore.

This new (2025) edition goes out to all the graphic designers who refused to read these books because of their jacket art

I can admit that I’m still bent out of shape over this Italian menace over a decade after finishing Elena Ferrante’s Neopolitan Quartet — am I okay? Unfortunately for women who date men, Nino is an archetype that exists throughout space and time, both on and off the page. I’ve met a few Ninos in my time, only coming to terms with the reality of my situation after being played within an inch of my life. Nino is lucky he doesn’t exist in real life because his Tea profile would probably crash the app and mobilize his harem of women to hunt him down with pitchforks.

Nino’s transgressions are varied, visceral and, at times, totally iconic. He had a doomed fling with Lila, convinced Lenu to leave her husband while not leaving his own wife, and gotten caught holding up their maid’s belly while fucking her against the sink. No one in Naples is doing it like him! On his best behavior, Nino is a jealous, pompous loser with a pathological need to be the smartest person in the room at all times. He’s a coward and a liar, two of the core tenets of being a deadbeat dad, one of the few things at which he excels with flying colors. It would be one thing if he was all of the above and a provider, but Nino is too busy juggling the lies he’s telling his multiple baby mamas to even pay rent. To quote Nicki Minaj: Broke people should never laugh!

I imagine Nino’s profile becoming a destination on the Tea app, so much so that there’s an eventual Cut article demystifying his allure, followed by another piece from the failing New York Times 10 months later. He’d be a star in every Facebook group where women wonder if they’re dating the same guy…and they all are! We so lucky that he’s not only fictional, but never had the opportunity to slide in the DMs. What a blessing.