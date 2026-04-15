HI! This week we have a list from Sophie Mackintosh, author of PERMANENCE, a speculative, seductive novel about clandestine affairs and the people who embody them. Later this week (as soon as photos are in…!) we will have a party report from the Lena Dunham FAMESICK party, which took place at the Algonquin Hotel on Monday and ended promptly at 7:30 pm. And a very happy pub week to anna dorn ! We will be hosting Anna’s AMERICAN SPIRITS party in New York in June, details to come <3

By Sophie Mackintosh

I have something of a morbid heart, and am always drawn to novels with a dark underbelly – books of obsessives, of ruminant narrators, of doomed love affairs and secrets that might be better left unturned. My forthcoming novel Permanence isn’t so morbid – taking place in a fantasy city full of adulterers, there are even parts where it’s positively technicolor in its portrayal of romance – but there is a definite undercurrent of menace running throughout. These are some of my favorite books of intensity and obsession.

A Heart So White by Javier Marias - New Directions, 2002



An incredibly elegant book about the impossibility of ever knowing the whole truth when it comes to love, A Heart So White sends us into a world of doublings and encounters, of conversations overheard and conversations mistranslated, rumination and realizations. Taking place in the first year of the laconic narrator Juan’s marriage, and with a secret centered around his own father’s marriage at the heart of the story, we gradually unpeel the layers surrounding this central mystery towards a devastating realization (with many wry and beautiful observations on marriage and unknowability en route).

Simple Passion by Annie Ernaux - Fitzcarraldo Editions, 2021



Kind of a seminal text for anybody who has obsessively yearned at this point, Simple Passion is Annie Ernaux’s exhaustive and unflinching account of being gripped in the jaws of a secret love affair. One of the things I love most about Simple Passion is the universality of the banal details – how obsessive desire can render us tortured, yes, but also gives a magic sheen to the most ordinary things, such as waiting for a phone call or for somebody to knock on the door, even the changing of a bedsheet. Is pain a fair exchange for transcendence? Something I, personally, like to think about!



Suicide Blonde by Darcey Steinke - Grove Atlantic, 2017



A hallucinatory descent into the uglier sides of desire, set in the labyrinthine underworld of San Francisco in the nineties, Suicide Blonde follows 29-year-old Jesse as she attempts to hold onto her bisexual lover Bell, who loves someone else. Embarking on an increasingly dark quest of self-discovery and self-destruction – “there are a million ways to kill off the soft parts of yourself”, remarks the sinister Madison, one of many characters she encounters throughout the dark nights and surreal days – the whole novel is narrated in prose intense and glittering, sharp-edged and drenched with color.



The Dry Heart by Natalia Ginzburg - New Directions, 2019



Opening with probably the best first paragraph ever written in a book (so you have to read it now), The Dry Heart is tragic and yet unsentimental, following the story of the narrator’s unhappy marriage to a man called Alberto, and his yearning for another – which results, ultimately, in his murder (not a spoiler). It’s a precise exploration of a deeply unhappy marriage, of the cruelties we inflict on each other with our expectations; it’s also short, sharp, and perfectly formed.



In The Cut by Susanna Moore - Vintage, 2007



Another voyage into the darker side of the known world, death and desire are inextricably linked in In The Cut. A teacher, Frannie, finds herself caught up in a dangerous game of cat and mouse following a spate of horrific murders, which may or may not be connected to the affair she is having with a charismatic, mysterious, detective. It beautifully and skillfully explores the erotics of danger, the appeal of the death-drive, and the risks of being a desiring woman in a world of machismo and violence.