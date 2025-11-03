On October 23, Nightboat hosted a gala + afterparty to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Held at Sugar Hill Supper Club, it was co-produced with Singers and featured music by LOKA and DJPT. The afterparty hosts included Kay Gabriel, Kyle Carrero Lopez, Whitney Mallett, Morgan Bassichis, and others. I went with my BFF and we had a fab time dancing on the light-up floor, throwing back High Lifes and celebrating one of the smartest, sexiest indie publishers out there.

Language Arts is proud to publish photos from the event, with photography by the one and only Taryn Segal, courtesy of Nightboat.