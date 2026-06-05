Matt Weinberger

When Layla and I worked at Nylon, every Friday we posted a gallery of party photos called FOMO. It was mostly a way to hit our three article/day quota (🥲) but it was also my first foray into covering nightlife, albeit in a “from the comfort of my couch” way. We had a few rules: We didn’t include photos for parties Nylon wasn’t invited to. We didn’t include boring step-and-repeat red carpet pics. We prioritized photos that looked like people were actually having fun. In today’s atomized, over-branded, BFA-hungry party landscape, these three points were surprisingly hard to hit.

You know what does hit those three points? Book parties.

Long gone are the days when a book release meant a sober bookstore reading. When I started covering literary parties in 2022, Allie Rowbottom’s party for her novel Aesthetica—an extravagant soiree held at the Georgia Room, complete with Botox—revealed a new world of what book marketing could look like — which is where I got the idea to write about the Literary It Girl. Allie was the blueprint, my muse, patient 0.

So you can imagine the anticipation for her party for her new novel Lovers XXX, which was published this week by SoHo Press.

Called “the definitive literary Valley porn novel” by the LA Times, the book follows Jude and Winnie, two young women navigating a gritty, neon-lit 1980s Los Angeles. I devoured it in about 24 hours this past winter before texting Allie a two-minute long voice note gushing about how unflinchingly she writes about women, friendship, trauma, art, and becoming.

Botox at the book party is a high bar to clear, but if there’s anyone who can make the world of a book come to life, it’s Allie, and the Lovers XXX party delivered. Hot, sticky, and smart, it was hosted by the lit mag Volume 0, along with SoHo Press, Cash for Gold Books, Casual Encountersz, Clash Books, Dirty Magazine, and Sex Magazine, at the Box, featuring burlesque, projections of archival films of the era, a strip tease in which Allie tore pages of the book off her dress before reading them, at least four photographers, and about 200 people slamming martinis, toting sticky advanced copies of the novel, seeing, and being seen.

Below are photos from the party. You can (and should) order Lovers XXX here.

Matt Weinberger

Briana Sista

Nick Dove

Nick Dove

Millie Ophelia

Bonus Lit Pics

Random House hosted a party at the Marlton Hotel/Chez Nous last week to celebrate Bottom of the Harbor, a reissued collection of essays by the famed New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell. Sure, this is a little trad publishing compared to burlesque at the Box, but we’re very excited about this collection, which was illustrated by the one and only Joana Avillez and has a new introduction by Josh Safdie. Plus, we have an intellectual crush on Sloane Crosley.