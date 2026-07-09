Along with being the award-winning author of Talking to the Wolf, Rebecca Chace is a fan of books that chronicle the beautiful, devastating, and unforgettable complexities of female friendship. She shared her favorites with Language Arts, which you can read below.

Some people are surprised that there are almost no male characters in my novel. Really? I thought the myth that women spend most of their time talking about men had died the painful death it deserves. (Thank you, Alison Bechdel).

Some people think the language is too strong and racy in my novel (see the first sentence of my book to find out why). That is also a shocker to me. My four female characters talk about sex, think about sex, but there is not one actual sex scene.

Talking to the Wolf reflects my lifelong fascination with the intricacies of long-term friendships — and the heartbreak of losing the person you were 100% sure would always be there for you — not your lovers, but your friends.

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante - Europa, 2012

Many of us have read this quartet of novels. (Some of us, like me, have read it twice). Lenù and Lila fully inhabit the Naples of their youth, with all of its violence, sexism, and class divisions. Despite everything life throws at them, these two are the whirring nucleus of each others’ lives. Let’s just start with the title: Who is the more brilliant friend? How you answer that question (and which one is your favorite) reveals a lot about you, dear reader. It is impossible to stop reading these books.

At Last by Marisa Silver - Simon and Schuster, 2025

Marisa Silver’s most recent novel looks at two women in mid-century America who quite simply dislike each other. They meet each other not in childhood, but in middle-age, when their only children marry each other. These two women did not choose each other, but now they are bound for life. As the women get older, the granddaughter they share becomes a crucial puzzle piece in their relationship — and they don’t exactly mellow with age. At Last is a sophisticated, tough, and surprising story of how their illusions about themselves, their country, and each other fall away — like it or not. There are no neat answers, only more complicated questions. I fell in love with them both, sometimes against my better judgement.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro - Vintage International, 2005

Most people focus on the clone concept in this novel, which also had a great film adaptation. But there is a really intense friendship between the two female characters in the book, Kathy and Ruth. At first it seems like the classic trope of two women competing for the same man, but there is so much more at stake here. All three of them are clones, bred to donate their organs for the rest of the population. What Ishiguro does so beautifully here is to investigate the nature of love and friendship as these characters move toward their inevitable fate. Their early friendships at a school (the same timeline as the friendships in Talking to the Wolf) carry them through adulthood, despite the undercurrent of horror throughout the book. The friendship between Kathy and Ruth makes us think about our own ability to love another person, as a friend, a lover, and ultimately, a caregiver.

The Group by Mary McCarthy - Harper Collins, 1963

This nearly forgotten bestseller from the ‘60s was a shocker when it first came out. Eight “modern” women move to the city from Vassar College, class of ‘33, to live and work independently (or semi-independently). What surprised me was that underneath their witty banter — and what a joy to read witty banter — these women are much more strongly connected to each other than their male love interests. In an era when women were expected to marry and procreate as their main occupation, whenever something urgent happens, their minds turn immediately to their “group” of women friends, not to potential suitors or husbands. In that way, this novel passes the Bechdel test before it was invented. Plus there’s prohibition era New York, both the high and the low life. I’m a sucker for books set in the city — two out of my three novels are set there.

Now I’m cheating by choosing two short stories instead of another novel…

“Our Lady of the Quarry” from The Dangers of Smoking in Bed, by Mariana Enriquez, Hogarth, 2020

This story shows the fall from grace of the leader of a group of girls, and how vicious that fall can be. In some ways it follows the trope of women competing for one man’s attention — in this case, high school girls. But what it’s really about is upending expectations. When the slightly older, more experienced girl they worship has an affair with the young man they all desire, the girls’ hunger for justice is violently unleashed. (Literally, there are wild dogs in the story.) But is it because they are simply jealous? Or is it that the woman who is sexually and emotionally fulfilled is the one whom the younger girls have judged as not conventionally attractive? What happens in the fairy tale if the “ugly” sister gets the prince?

“Separation” from The Words of Dr. L by Karen E. Bender, Counterpoint, 2025

These short stories live in the uncanny valley between where we live now, and where we may well live in the future. “Separation” imagines two young girls on the cusp of puberty, living in the last city left in America. The city is somewhere near the Great Lakes, where there is still a reserve of water. The continent is on fire. Dawn’s family is enormously wealthy. They will soon fly away to Mars on rocket ships, an event the government calls the “Separation.” Not everyone can get on the ship, but the government promises that the ones who leave will return for those left behind. Our narrator is Dawn’s best friend, whose parents are not members of the 1% and have their own ideas about survival. Nobody is really telling the children anything. This chilling story is about what it means to be the chosen “best friend” and what you leave behind. It’s all too real and quietly unforgettable.

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