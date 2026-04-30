Hi! Today we’re bringing you a conversation between Language Arts co-founders Layla and Sophia about Sophia’s novel NEON CORNER, which was just acquired by Clash Books. Last week, we went to Tawny (PSA: whoever took Sophia’s B*berry coat from there…see you in hell!) for Kelly Reed’s book club Literary Snobs, where she gave us a box of perfect, glittery eyeliner from about face before Leigh Stein answered questions about her novel If You’re Seeing This, It’s Meant for You. Afterwards, we went next door for wine and cheese before conducting our interview for exactly six minutes before moving on to hopes, dreams, gossip, and a lot of saying “yay!” Below, Layla and Sophia chat about the novel, men who wear pinky rings, the best writing advice we’ve ever heard, and more.

a screenshot years in the making

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*Book of the Month is sponsoring this, but our track record on praising the brand is strong. Plus, we’ve been Pretty Sick heads (Sabrina’s band) for forever…suffice to say, we genuinely think the campaign is good.

BTS (AKA writing off a trip to Mexico because I opened the Google Doc)

Layla: This book is set specifically in the “waxed and vaxed summer of 2021.” What was so important or visceral about that time for you that you wanted to capture?

Sophia: Summer of 2021 was this time when the world was waking up. We had been inside for a long time. I remember sitting in Herbert Von King park with my roommate in the winter and there was snow on the ground and I had just broken up with my boyfriend and she was like: “You’re going to date this summer.” And I was like, “what are you talking about?” I hadn’t even thought about that. I had recently ended a relationship I had been in for four years, which coincided with the world waking up in this other way, too. We’d all been inside; I’d been inside emotionally.

Layla: So much of this book is about the pandemic. There’s this narrative that nobody wants any media about the pandemic. I feel like in 2020 that was the truth, but now that we have removed ourselves from it; it was obviously a very pivotal time in people’s lives. What do you feel about that?

Sophia: I didn’t want to write a book that was about the pandemic. My characters are exhausted by it, just like we were in real life, so they don’t talk about it. The book never mentions it by name. We were all there; we remember this fear and not knowing what’s coming next, and it tries to capture that sensibility. We don’t know how the world will end, just that it’s not happening today, so how do you act within that?

Layla: In an early draft, one of the visceral parts for me was the description of the guy that you go on a date with who is wearing silver jewelry. That is an archetype that I don’t feel like is discussed enough.

Sophia: I remember going on dates and being like, why do all these guys wear more jewelry than me? I took anna dorn’s novel workshop at Catapult (RIP) and someone in the class remarked that they wouldn’t think a guy with a pink ring was hot. But that is such a New York fuckboy archetype!

Layla: One of the best editing writing tips that I ever got was from Chelsea Hodson who says every sentence should feel like a knife. Maybe I’m butchering that, pun intended. But it’s that everything should be exacting.

BTS (we <3 the Standard Hotel)

Sophia: I think about that advice a lot. I did a crazy thing where I read the whole thing out loud and pretended I was in a room of like the nastiest literati and asked myself: What would I be truly embarrassed by? Not because of the content. A lot of the content is embarrassing and frankly should be because I wrote a really naive character, but the sentences I’d be embarrassed to read in front of a jury of my peers, I either changed or cut.

Layla: You really have to beat your ego with a stick.

Sophia: Make your words like a knife and—

Layla: And then kill your ego! Were there any writers that really inspired you?

Sophia: I mean there are so many writers who inspire me but in terms of the tone of this book, I keep saying it’s Elizabeth Gilbert’s 1996 GQ piece “The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon,” which became the film, meets Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City meets Stephanie Danler’s Sweetbitter. And that Anais Nin quote about being 26, although my protagonist is 28. It is a classic New York coming of age story, but it also is about girls, friendship, and working in nightlife. Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados was another unlock.

Layla: I think that’s one of the big critiques of Happy Hour that has proven to be a bad critique is that it’s just girls like living and learning, and people were like, how could you have a novel like this?

Sophia: Living, learning and yearning!

Layla: And it’s like, guess what? Like how many times have I gone to McNally Jackson and seen Happy Hour be one of the top sellers?

Sophia: I read Happy Hour and I was like, oh my God, they’re girls roaming around New York. They’re just living.

Layla: Okay, sweet. Yay. I think that’s great.

Sophia: Yay.