This past fall, I felt compelled to read a book in one sitting. I was gripped by this specter of accomplishment that had once been so familiar, but things had changed and I now self-identified as a lazy piece of shit. I knew I had to game the system.

Enter: Annie Ernaux’s Simple Passion and The Possession, two works that both come in at under 70 pages. Now we’re cookin’ with gas, I thought, as I strolled out of McNally Jackson toward Elizabeth Street Garden. And better yet, both works focus on my favorite subject across all mediums of art: An obsessed woman who has totally lost her damn mind.

Living in the throes of obsession makes me feel so alive that I start to get scared. The tempest that whips through the second circle of hell (and, lest we forget, Challengers) makes a new home in my heart. I have no desire to resist being totally consumed by something more powerful than myself. I know I’m not alone; it’s why Lana Del Rey’s “I am fucking crazy, but I am free” mantra went quadruple platinum on Tumblr, even if no one wants to admit it.

“Ernaux doesn’t experience shame, but I do. I like my obsession with a little more levity, something I can talk about with my friends without seeing a flash of fear in their eyes. “

This spell feels so intoxicating and singular…right up until it’s reflected back. Suddenly, the moody bar I’ve been slinking around is lit up with surgical-grade lighting. It’s a magnifying mirror that’s revealing how I not only have blackheads, but randomly have a mustache, too. It’s a photo my well-meaning mother takes that immediately activates Stage 5 body dysmorphia. The fantasy world has been evacuated and I’m left scrambling for a crisis PR team. More accurately: I’m holding a copy of Ernaux’s Simple Passion thinking to myself how relating to even a sentence of this novel makes me feel like I should be locked away in a tower until further notice.

Ernaux’s narrator is tormented with the early juncture of this sickness. Her longing for A, her married diplomat lover and the center of her universe, has eclipsed everything. We only see her in between the encounters, waiting for him to arrive at her Paris apartment, waiting to hear from him after he goes home to his wife, always waiting. But most interestingly, she’s clinical about the obsession that runs her life. There’s a lack of mental gymnastics that typically marks the delusional woman archetype: “I do not wish to explain my passion — that would imply that it was a mistake or some disorder I need to justify — I just want to describe it,” she writes.

Ernaux doesn’t experience shame, but I do. I like my obsession with a little more levity, something I can talk about with my friends without seeing a flash of fear in their eyes. In The Possession, Ernaux gets closer to this as she experiences one of life’s most sublime humiliations: watching an ex move on before they were supposed to even consider such a thing.

Unlike Simple Passion, which felt like helplessly watching a dear friend slowly lose her sanity, the obsession in The Possession felt frantic and fleeting, like an aggressive wasp appearing out of nowhere and vanishing just as quickly. Ernaux’s humor shone through in ways that left me laughing out loud: “In these moments, I felt a primordial savagery rise up inside me. I caught glimpses of all the acts I would have been capable of if society hadn’t constrained my impulses; for example, instead of simply looking up the name of this woman on the Internet, shooting her with a revolver while screaming ‘Bitch! Bitch! Bitch!’ Something I had done at times, at the top of my voice, without the revolver. My suffering, at base, was about not being able to kill her.”

I’ll be using these works as an emotional barometer moving forward, each a spiritually sick avatar for when the tempest of obsession returns. Is the call coming from inside Simple Passion? Or is The Possession in the room with us?