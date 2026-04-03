Something about me is that I rock with Book of the Month on a spiritual level. I never miss a Volume Ø release because we know the curation will be delicious. Anika Jade Levy? Ryan Peterson? Ira Madison III? They have their finger firmly on the pulse. And don’t get me started on their parties. Hearing “you had to be there” might make you want to beat the person who said it with a stick, but…you kind of had to be there! (Luckily, we graciously shared photos of Book of the Month’s release party for Madeline Cash’s Lost Lambs, so please lower those sticks and scroll around instead.)

As a subscription service, Book of the Month’s novel selections always hit — but if for some reason they don’t, you can always skip that month and you won’t be charged. They also have a fabulous Reader Guarantee: If you purchase a book and don’t like it, they’ll replace it for free in their next box. And in celebration of their centennial, you can get your first book for only 100 cents with code HUNDRED, which is approximately 1/7th of an iced matcha latte in Manhattan. (It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal, kind of like a rent-controlled one-bedroom with a backyard. I’m obsessed.)

Quick Note: Book of the Month is sponsoring today’s newsletter and compensating Language Arts to share their current promotion with you.



Below, my April Book of the Month picks:

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Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke and A Good Person by Kirsten King

I like to categorize my TikTok screen time as anthropological research. Trad wives, spells, and life-ruining situationships? I’m a scholar, beloved. So when I saw Book of the Month’s April selections, I immediately knew I had to go with Yesteryear and A Good Person. I’m all in at even the faintest whiff of a propulsive plot, and these two hyper-contemporary novels also promised juicy, nightmarish twists.

In Yesteryear, a Nara-Smith-meets-Ree-Drummond influencer wakes up one morning to discover that her industrial-grade kitchen is gone and that she can’t use Instagram anymore…because it’s actually 1855 and now her life sucks! And when I read that A Good Person deals with a hex on a situationship that ends in a murder case, I knew I had to investigate. I adore when someone fucks around and finds out — as long as that someone isn’t me.

It was so hard to choose because the third book that caught my eye was Porcupines, a sharp, quiet new release from one of my favorite imprints Summit Books. The novel follows my favorite topics: A quirked-up single mom from Eastern Europe, her overachieving daughter, and early aughts Los Angeles. Bonus points for Budapest before the fall of the Berlin Wall!