Not to be in the novelists’ business but I’d like to request a moratorium on books based in Los Angeles and New York.

Don’t get it twisted: I love when the narrator gets sloppy at a bar at which I may or may not have fallen down the stairs; what a thrill when a casual browse through an Erewhon-adjacent grocery store triggers a psychological episode in the protagonist. It’s a mildly annoying yet revolutionary request from a woman who has lived in both cities, but I wouldn’t put forth such an idea without a solution. Thankfully, it’s a simple one: We need more novels set in Florida.

Florida is a polarizing, magical place. My one friend who’s a doctor refuses to go because she’s convinced she’s going to get measles. (I famously didn’t go to medical school, so to that I say: “Oh, okay.”) It’s lawless and weird. Everyone there drives like a popular girl in her senior year of high school — recklessly, distracted, probably drunk, or maneuvering the steering wheel with her knees. There’s a seedy city called Hollywood and a beachfront Taco Bell Cantina that feels nothing less than holy. Sometimes you’ll see a shadow slowly moving on the ground, and when you look up, it’s one of the most beautiful butterflies you’ve ever seen. Florida is its own world, a place where scammers thrive, girl group trips implode, and people try to convince you that alligators are “pretty chill.”

A perfect photo I took at a Fort Lauderdale farmer’s market.

We already know that Florida is an incredible setting for film and television. Spring Breakers is a major part of why culture-at-large is addicted to the year 2013 as a concept. The Bird Cage is mandatory viewing for South Beach gays (and should be playing on loop forever at my favorite club Twist). Sun-bleached poverty is all over The Florida Project and the excellent, unfairly canceled, Kirsten Dunst-led On Becoming a God in Central Florida. I don’t even need to get into Scarface.

“I want a great American novel about Gainesville crust punks and sex workers who have fried every synapse in their brains from psychedelic abuse. “

A few brave contemporary novelists have begun forging the path for others. In Dizz Tate’s Brutes, the nasty and twisted undercurrents of adolescence play out next to glossy theme parks and murky swamps under the blistering Floridian sun. The hunger for fame is especially sharp when you’re being suffocated by air so thick you’re convinced you can wring it out in your hands. Worry by Alexandra Tanner (which I consider one of the funniest novels of the past five years) enters a new state of delirium when semi-warring sisters Jules and Poppy touch down in Florida. It’s wet, hot, and tensions are intensifying. Their mom — who is newly obsessed with the same deep-state conspiracy theories that plague Mormon wives on MomTok — could lose it for good at any second. “This is, like, a place of luncheons and plastic surgery and bubbles and zaydes and pink tile,” says Poppy of south Florida. She’s right, but also couldn’t be more wrong. There’s a wildness that inhabits everyone and everything that no amount of facial reconstruction or multi-million dollar McMansions could hide.

A24 knows what I’m talking about

Cultural Counsel's "The Deep State"

Inspiration is readily available. The “Florida Man” meme — which highlights the sheer volume of “people performing irrational, ridiculous, and maniacal actions” across the Sunshine State — should be convincing enough. (And if you need more convincing, Cultural Counsel’s The Deep State charts the state’s intoxicating allure.) I want a great American novel about Gainesville crust punks and sex workers who have fried every synapse in their brains from psychedelic abuse. A Publix employee who gets in over his head with a Flanagan’s waitress. Maybe even a conspiracy theorist who sells 5G detox honey at a Fort Lauderdale farmer’s market in a parking lot who ends up uncovering a cabal of freaks who make Bryan Johnson seem totally well adjusted. Literally anything set in Tallahassee! There’s also plenty of completely insane New Yorkers who live in (south) Florida, so you don’t totally forgo the coastal elitism. (One time during a press trip in Palm Beach in 2022, I met a man who said he left New York because it had gotten too dangerous for him. I asked where he was living and he said…82nd and Madison. I love Florida!)

Let’s put the vapidity of Los Angeles and New York’s many neuroses on ice for a little while. We have some real freaks that need to be fictionalized.