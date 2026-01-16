Matt Weinberger

A charming debut novelist, a full-sized harp, beautiful women drinking Negronis from a lavish open bar, vaping on the veranda and unironically talking about how much we love New York? We loved last week’s Lost Lambs party! And below, we have photos for you, courtesy of Book of the Month and FSG.

But first, a few things we’re excited about…

How To Be A Rich Old Lady by Amanda Holden pubbed this week! For all of you Googling what an IRA is and following TikTok financial influencers…save yourself some time and read Amanda’s book! (Full disclosure: Sophia was the research assistant on this book, which means she knows the FACTS and the facts are this will make you a rich old lady!)

On Tuesday, 1/20, Lauren Cerned is hosting Unspoken: A Silent Book Club at Anaïs in Boreum Hill from 5-7pm. Obsessed with this. There will be complimentary copies of Roundabout, Will Mountain Cox’s debut novel (s/o to a Portlander!) for the first ten people to arrive, or bring your own book. Anyone with a book will have access to an otherwise secret wine pairing special. Free, no RSVP required.

On Wednesday, 1/21, Cerned is hosting the official U.S. launch of The Relegation Reader at the Coffee House, with editor Will Mountain Cox and readings by contributors Sean Thor Conroe, Joseph Grantham, Sophie Haigney, Will Harris, Sylvia Jones, Toye Oladinni, and Kelly Xio. Drinks before and after. 6:30pm program start time, happening at the Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Ave. in the heart of Greenwich Village. Free, with RSVP essential.

