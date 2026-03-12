I’ll admit: Tim Latterner was briefly once my enemy. In my final months at NYLON, he got hired to do party reporting, which was sorta my beat, and I was like: Sorry, who is this guy? But NYLON has basically stopped doing editorial and I met Tim at Adam Dressner’s art opening in September and he was really nice and has a pretty fiancé, so we’re cool now.

Tim also runs the literary humor magazine The Bowery Review. We love print and we love to laugh, and people seem to be curious generally about what’s going on with men these days, so we asked him for a list of five funny novels. The Bowery Review is available at McNally Jackson, Casa Magazines, and Iconic Magazines in New York City.

Tim Latterner’s Reading List

There’s a great line in the play A Thousand Clowns by Herb Gardner that goes, “If things aren’t funny, then they’re only exactly what they are; and then life’s just one long dental appointment interrupted occasionally by something exciting, like waiting or falling asleep.”

That’s always stuck in my head, particularly when I’m working on a piece for an otherwise unfunny magazine, seeing where I can wedge in a joke.

To me, jokes are what make all the other aspects of writing tolerable. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of actually funny magazines out there anymore to publish written humor.

Gone are the days of National Lampoon, MAD Magazine, and Playboy’s humor section. The internetification of everything has nearly killed the classic humor magazine, so I became its hospice nurse and created The Bowery Review, a print-quarterly with a masthead full of the funny writers without a home for their work.

Each issue features short stories, one-liners, cartoons, poetry, essays, and anything else that makes us laugh. The new issue—which is on newsstands now—has an open letter from the mayor of Roku City, a detective noir parody, dating advice from ghosts, an interview with a guy we’re pretty sure was Jonathan Safran Foer, along with other fiction. We’re even about to publish The Bowery Review’s first comic novel in installments on our Substack.

When you look at jokes all day, you need a North Star to remind you what kind of funny you’re shooting for, and that’s where these five books come in handy.

Comic novels are wholly underappreciated. Every few years we shed crocodile tears over men not reading fiction anymore—I’d submit it’s related to a decline in purely comic novels getting published. Below are five of my favorites: some newer, some older, all gems.

The Magic Christian by Terry Southern - Grove Press, 2019

Reading The Magic Christian for the first time was like realizing there was a fourth primary color. It’s funny on every single page. The book reads like a series of sketches that, when lined up, tell the story of “the grand Guy Grand,” a billionaire who uses his wealth to go around fucking with people for his own amusement. In the opening scene, Guy leans out of a train window to buy a hotdog from a vendor. He hands the man a $500 bill and howls with laughter as the vendor sprints down the platform after the departing train trying to give Guy his change. It’s a joke that not only cost him $500, but is only really for Guy—and those are the best kinds. We think about the magazine the same way: it’d be great if you all buy a copy and agree how funny it is, but even if you don’t, it makes us laugh.

The Time Machine Did It by John Schwartzwelder - Kennydale Books, 2004

Schwartzwelder is the funniest writer that nobody’s ever heard of, outside of true comedy nerds. He wrote 59 episodes of The Simpsons, chainsmoking in the writers room, and then became something of a recluse. He began self-publishing the stories of Frank Burly, a private investigator, and each one is excellent. There are so many jokes within jokes within jokes in Schwartzwelder’s stories; he’s like a comedy onion. These aren’t the kind of books that are getting put on the Staff Picks section of your local bookstore, but comedy people pass them around like sacred texts.

The Stench of Honolulu by Jack Handey - Grand Central Publishing, 2015

Anyone who’s ever heard Jack Handey’s Deep Thoughts, the one-liners that appeared on SNL, National Lampoon, and Bowery Review–ancestor Army Man, knows he’s a genius. His novel reads like 1,000 of the best Deep Thoughts threaded together as the inner monologue of a protagonist treasure hunting in Hawaii. If you throw this book at someone, I can guarantee that the page it falls open on will have at least six funny things on it, and possibly some blood from the wound you’ve inflicted. It is also a huge thrill to me that Jack wrote some Deep Thoughts for the latest issue of The Bowery Review. (Did I mention you can get it on newsstands now?)

Harold by Steven Wright - Simon & Schuster, 2024

There’s something beautiful about the concise nature of Wright’s sentences, a skill honed over thousands of hours on stage as a stand-up. In Harold, the titular seven-year-old daydreams in the same style of humor that Wright’s best known for. His thoughts are largely about a girl he likes in his class—the same reason most of us started trying to be funny as kids. His daydreams are similar to a section in the magazine called Odds and Ends, where we keep little fragments of funny things that haven’t grown into bigger ideas. This is my favorite one of Harold’s: “Women were magical creatures, and like all magical creatures, they could kill you without even touching you.”

The Last Girlfriend on Earth by Simon Rich - Back Bay Books, 2015

When I talk to writers about the kinds of short stories I’m looking for in the magazine, I always point to Simon Rich, the master of hilarious, high-concept premises. My favorite is The Last Girlfriend on Earth, which deals with a lot of the college-age anxiety and malaise that feels so relatable when you’re young, in love, and don’t know what to do about it. The first story is from the perspective of a condom kept in a college freshman’s wallet before he loses his virginity. Another is about going to a party at your girlfriend’s ex’s cool loft and so you have to be nice to him, but her ex boyfriend is Adolf Hitler. Each of these little vignettes is perfect in its own twisted way. Sometimes I rub this book on my forehead hoping some of Rich’s talent will be absorbed by osmosis.