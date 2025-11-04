Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A First Look At the Next Great Pop Star Novel
Language Arts reveals the cover for Candice Wuehle’s new novel 'Ultranatural.'
14 hrs ago
•
Language Arts
and
Candice Wuehle
12
5
Photos from the Nightboat Gala Afterparty
Literary hotties took over Sugar Hill to celebrate 20 years of Nightboat.
Nov 3
•
Language Arts
and
Sophia June
2
October 2025
A young lover of an aging prophetess walks into a bar.
An excerpt from The Living god by Sam Heaps.
Oct 29
•
Language Arts
and
Sam Heaps
4
Aurore Erotica's Favorite Literary Sex Scenes
<3 <3 <3
Oct 15
•
Language Arts
and
AURORE erotica
22
6
Girls Gone Rural: Emmalea Russo's Reading List
A list from the VIVIENNE author inspired by the disturbing, occluded parts of landscape and mind.
Oct 8
•
Language Arts
and
Emmalea Russo
15
The eternal cool kid
Will Anderson shares an excerpt from his late wife Courtney Kampa's book of poetry, 'A Bright and Borrowed Light.'
Oct 2
•
Language Arts
3
September 2025
Emily Hunt Kivel is doing things a little differently
Her debut novel 'Dwelling' isn't a neurotic New York novel...for once!
Sep 24
•
Language Arts
13
1
Your Massive Back To School Reading List
25 books we can't wait to read this fall.
Sep 16
•
Language Arts
33
5
Fall in Love with Your Next Book: A Quiz + Giveaway
We're partnering with some of our favorite presses: Catapult, Counterpoint & Soft Skull Press for an autumnal giveaway.
Sep 9
•
Language Arts
7
2
August 2025
Nino Sarratore Hates To See The Tea App Coming
Women of Naples, your time has come…
Aug 20
•
Language Arts
and
Layla Halabian
31
3
Marlowe Granados on 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' and Feminine Mischief
“I think there's a little bit of flapper in all contemporary party girls, and she must remember her lineage.”
Aug 12
•
Language Arts
,
Sophia June
, and
Marlowe Granados
28
July 2025
A Reading List For Geniuses Only
THNK1994 shares a life-altering selection of books.
Jul 29
•
Language Arts
11
2
© 2025 Language Arts
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts